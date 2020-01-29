Home

Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM
James R. Leonard Jr. Obituary
GENEVA – James R. Leonard, Jr., 78, of Geneva, N.Y., died Sunday (January 26, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, with his loving family by his side.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday (January 31) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Rev. James Adams, rector of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Geneva, will officiate.

Spring burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery,Waterloo, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Finger Lakes Health Outpatient Dialysis Unit, 196 North St., Geneva, NY, 14456 or Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.

Jim was born June 28, 1941, in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of James R. and Cecile I. Burgess Leonard. He was a 1960 graduate of Waterloo Central High School. He graduated from Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy in 1977. Jim began employment the day after graduating from high school sweeping floors at Seneca Falls Machine Company. During his 50 year career with Seneca Falls Machine Company he worked his way up to a Production Control and Purchasing Manager. For sixteen years, while working for Seneca Falls Machine Shop he was also employed as a part-time Waterloo Village Police Officer. He was a life member and past president of Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department. For many years he volunteered with North Seneca Ambulance. Jim put many miles on his motorcycle while riding with his brother-in-law, Ron Saracino. He also found time to enjoy his 1948 Ford Coupe.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jeanne C. Lent Leonard; daughter, Amy (Christopher) Dishaw of Waterloo, N.Y.; son, James (Michele) R. Leonard, III of Geneva, N.Y.; grandchildren Samantha Dishaw, Ryan Dishaw, Kayla Glovatsky, Kristen (Nicholas) O'Neil, and Matthew Leonard; brother, William (Kathyrn) Leonard of Palm Coast, Fla.; sister, Cindy (Carmen) Fratto of Rochester, N.Y.; aunt, Love Leonard of New Haven, Conn.; brothers-in-law Jerry Lent of Port Richey, Fla. and Jim Lent of Hudson, Fla.; sister-in-law, Marsha VanDusen of Port Richey, Fla.; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

Condolences for the family may be sent

to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020
