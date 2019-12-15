Home

James R. "Woody" Woodruff

James R. "Woody" Woodruff Obituary
WATERLOO – James R. "Woody" Woodruff, 81, died Thursday (November 21, 2019) at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo, NY.

In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours. Jim will be remembered privately by his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the organization of one's choice.

Jim was born April 20, 1938, in Nicholson, PA, the son of Samuel Gilbert and Linda Mattason Woodruff. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Jim was employed with Goulds Pumps for many years, until retiring.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle B. Woodruff of Waterloo, NY; son, James R. Woodruff of Waterloo, NY; daughters Jody Woodruff of Waterloo, NY and Mindy of Florida; stepson, Robert (Josephine) Farnsworth of Warrensburg, MO; stepdaughters Deborah (Frank) Belle of Seneca Falls, NY and Sandra (Mark) Shaw of Waterloo, NY; brother, Samuel Woodruff of Penn Yan, NY; and sister, Shirley Sockwell of Penn Yan, NY; many grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
