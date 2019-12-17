Home

Interment
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Newark Cemetery
North Main Street
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Christian Community Church
5042 Ridge Road
East Williamson, NY
James Richard Turner


1946 - 2019
James Richard Turner Obituary
NEWARK – James Richard Turner, 73, entered the open arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday (December 13, 2019).

Family and friends may attend Jim's interment service at 2 p.m. on Friday (December 20th) in Newark Cemetery, North Main Street. A Celebration of Life Service will be held, following his burial, at 5 p.m. at Christian Community Church, 5042 Ridge Road, East Williamson, N.Y.

In memory of James, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Solomon's Porch, PO Box 103, Williamson, NY 14589.

James was born the son of the late Richard and Jean (Driscoll) Turner on Friday (October 25, 1946) in Clifton Springs, N.Y. He graduated from Pittsford High School class of 1964. He was an all American boy with a special love for cars, apple pies, watching Law and Order and McDonald's coffee. His love of cars included, but was not limited to muscle cars, stock cars and NASCAR. James enjoyed going to car shows and car racing. He also enjoyed going out to restaurants and good food with family and friends. James was a commercial dish machine repairman before retiring and working for the Rochester - Syracuse Auto Auctions. Later in life he was the proprietor of Midlakes Auto Sales in Waterloo, N.Y.

James will be remembered by his loving wife, Bonita (Wage) Turner; son, Rev. Kevin J. (Ann) Turner of Newark; grandson, Zackary Turner; granddaughter, Abigail Turner; sister, Pam Turner-DeLettera of Ga.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
