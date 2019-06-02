|
|
OVID–James Schramm, age 81, a longtime resident of Rochester, N.Y., died on Wednesday (January 16).
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, (June 12) at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will host a reception at the Ovid Fire House following the service.
Jim was born in Michigan, a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Formitagg) Schramm. He proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1958-1962. He retired from Rochester Gas & Electric. Jim enjoyed fishing and working on homes in North Bay Ontario and Kipwa, Quebec.
He leaves several nephews; and nieces.
Jim was preceded in death by his siblings Josephine Schramm, Katy Walters, Helen Werner, Laura Duncan and Joseph Schramm. He was followed in death by his brother William "Bill" Schramm on April 24, 2019.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 2 to June 4, 2019