1/
James T. Taylor
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
PHELPS - James T. Taylor, 68, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday (September 20, 2020).

Friends may call From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday (September 24) at the Cheney Funeral Home, 70 Main Street Phelps. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Ellen Donnan Officiating.

It is requested that memorial Donations be made to the Phelps Historical Society 66 Main Street Phelps, NY 14532.

Jim was born on March 20, 1952 in Geneva, N.Y., the son of the late George and Alice Coursey Taylor. Jim retired from the National Guard and was proud to be a Veteran. He enjoyed building dioramas, and he was an avid reader, and loved movies. Jim also enjoyed teaching children about local history through the Historical Society where he was a member.

Jim is survived by three sons Chad Landon Sweet of Reno, Alexander Nathan Taylor of Phelps, Brandon Andrew (April) Taylor of Waterloo; grandchildren Penelope, Logan, Maddie, Chase, Wyatt, Savannah, Skyler, Logan, Antonio and Dalton; and his brother John Taylor of Macedon

He was predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Karla Taylor who died in 2018.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
SEP
24
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
