HORESEHEADS - James Thomas Granger Sr. passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2020.



A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon on November 14, at the Dundee American Legion



Jim was born on October 28, 1961 in Penn Yan, N.Y. He attended Penn Yan Academy and Forsyth Technical Community College. In 1979 he fell in love with his now wife, Susan. He had a drive for adventure and the need to see the country, living in several states before making Horseheads, N.Y. his home.



When you would bump into Jim you would see him wearing his Cheshire cat smile and his laugh would soon be infectious. His two superpowers in life were kindness and empathy, if someone were in need, he would give the shirt off his back and his last dollar in his pocket. When Jim was not managing real estate properties, you would find him out on the lake boating, riding his motorcycle, camping with family, or helping his sons and grandsons fix hot rod cars. Jim was the "MacGyver" of the family and could fix anything, however his master skill was making sure you knew you mattered, and you were loved.



Jim is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan; mother, Elizabeth Johnson (Walt); father, Thomas; children Joshua (Tiffany), James "JT" Jr. (Christina), Patrick (Becky) and Jonathan; sisters Mary Campbell (David), Lisa Wood and Sue Hill; brothers Thomas G. and Walter Granger (Jennifer); 13 grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

