James W. Morgan
GENEVA- James W. Morgan, 67, passed away on Wednesday (August 26, 2020), at home.

There will be no prior calling hours. Family and friends may attend a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday (September 2), in Glenwood Cemetery, Geneva.

He was born on May 26, 1953, in Jesup, Ga., and was a son of the late William Morgan and Mary Elizabeth Townley. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1973. James worked at Zotos International mixing chemicals for over 25 years. He was an artist and loved to create works of art. In his spare time, James enjoyed visiting the racetrack.

James is survived by his brothers Anthony (Fran) Ervin, Christopher Mimms and Ronald Mimms; sisters Lily Pearl Mimms, Charlesetta Brenda Parker, Veronica Mimms and Pamela Townley; a host of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Kenny Jo Mimms.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
