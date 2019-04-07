WATERLOO – James "Jamie" W. Rogers, 49, of Waterloo, N.Y. passed away Friday (March 22, 2019) at his home, with his loving mother by his side.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (April 13, 2019) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Fr. Roy Kiggins, from St. Frances and St. Clare Parish, will officiate.
Jamie was born June 16, 1969, in Geneva, N.Y., the son of Ida M. Aldridge. He attended school in Geneva. He owned and operated Rogers Handyman.
He is survived by his mother, Ida; his maternal grandmother, Lawella Rogers of Canaseraga, N.Y.; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019