GENEVA- Jamieson D. "Jamie" Hall, age 79, of Geneva passed away on Sunday (October 27, 2019) at home.
Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 1) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home, 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 2) at the funeral home. Pastor Paul Douglass will officiate. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to or .
Jamie was born on November 25, 1939 in Geneva the son of the late George and Florence Donnley Hall. He graduated from Geneva High School and worked for many years at Delco in Rochester, Geneva Club Beverage and retired from Belhurst Castle.
Jamie was an avid collector who enjoyed going to Walmart and Wegmans and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Shirley; children David (Dawn) Hall of Geneva, Jamieson Hall of Florida, Sheri (Bruno Coccia) Woulard of Rochester, Christine Hager of Rochester, Stephanie Kidman of Geneva; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, David (Chong) Chrysler of Geneva; nephews Frederick and Steven Dermott of Glens Falls.
Jamie was predeceased by daughters, Marchelle Cimino, Candyace Hall; brother, Hugh Boyce; sister, Donna Dermott.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019