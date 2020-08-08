1/
Jan W. Martens
{ "" }
PENN YAN – Jan W. Martens, age 60, of Penn Yan, N.Y. lost his battle with cancer and passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (August 2, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Jan's life will be celebrated by a memorial service and gathering at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday (August 15) at the family farm at 1724 Ridge Road, Penn Yan, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Wilmont Cancer Institute Development Office, Alumni & Advancement Center, 300 E. River Rd., PO Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627 or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Attn: Tribute & Memorials, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090.

Jan was born in Geneva, N.Y. on July 20, 1960, the son of the late Klaas U. Martens, Sr. and Margot (Gruebnau) Martens. Jan was born and raised in Penn Yan, N.Y. where he grew up on the family dairy farm. After graduating from Penn Yan Academy in 1978 he continued his life long passion in dairy and crop farming. Jan was well known for his sense of humor and his long and passionate talks on a variety of interesting topics.

Jan is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Stephanie A. (Jensen) Martens; his children Bob (Sandra) Martens, Katie (Rob) Gosper, Jim (Hannah) Martens; his grandchildren Zara and Zaranna Martens, Christopher and Tristan Henderson, Gabriel Gosper, and Leila, Jacob, and Lucie Martens; former son-in-law, Nate Henderson; siblings Klaas (Mary-Howell) Martens, Hilke (Doug) Dann of Canada, and Paul (Laura) Martens; brothers-in-law Bernie (Derry) Jensen and Doug (Leanne) Jensen of Florida; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Stu Sheppard) Pallar; beloved pets Milo and Taz; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memories of Jan may be shared with his family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
01:30 PM
at the family farm
Funeral services provided by
Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
201 East Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
3155363391
