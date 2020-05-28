Jane A. Cooley
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTH ROSE - Jane A. Cooley, 76, of North Rose, passed away Sunday (May 24, 2020).

Due to the pandemic , a private graveside service will take place in Rose Cemetery.

For those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Born in Lyons, June 18, 1943, daughter of the late Albert and Mildered Lindner. Prior to retirement, she was employed at IEC, Parker in Clyde, a lunch lady in Clyde, and worked at Wayne County Head Start. She enjoyed walking her dog Autumn, visiting and talking with everyone. Spending time with her grandkids. Listening to her wind chimes blowing in the wind, feeding the birds, cookouts with family, and loved garage sailing with her friends.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford; son, Jeff (Laura) Wigfield of Lyons; step sons Nicholas (Jennifer) Cooley of Clyde and Chris Cooley of Miss.; grandchildren Jeremiah, Jordon, Jayden, and Cassidy; several cousins; and best friends Gail Langdon, Judy Frazer, Anna Frazer, and Keith Frazer.

Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose is in care of the arrangements.

www.catoredcreek.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home
5025 North Main Street
North Rose, NY 14516
(315) 587-2721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved