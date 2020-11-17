BRIGHTON - Jane A. Walsh passed away on November 11, 2020.
Jane's Funeral Mass and Interment will be held privately.
Memorials may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph 150 French Rd. Rochester, NY 14618, or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
Grand Central Station PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163.
She is survived by her children Mark (Kim) Fisher, Michelle Fisher, Maureen Siesto, Matthew (fiancée Tiffany Wagner) Fisher and Margaret Mary (Timothy) Newland; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, John Walsh; and niece, Margaret Walsh.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Fisher.
