Calling hours will be held on Saturday (April 6) from 1 to 2 p.m. at Weldon Funeral Home with funeral services at 2 p.m. A private burial will be in Newark Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to either the Penn Yan First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund 166 Main Street Penn Yan NY 14527 or the 435 E. Henrietta Road Rochester NY 14620.



Jane was born May 4, 1928 the daughter of the late John W. and Marion E. Hobart Derby. She was a graduate of Rushville and Middles Valley Central in 1946. She received her degree from State Teachers College Geneseo in 1950. She taught Elementary School for 25 years and was the last teacher in the Chestnut Street School before moving to the new Elementary School in Penn Yan. She always enjoyed her trips to Europe and around the US. She was a life member of the New York State Retired Teachers Association as well as the Yates County Retired teachers. She was a 66 year member of the Penn Yan United Methodist Church.



Jane is survived by her husband of 67 years, William F. Allerton; one son, W. David (Mary Anne) Allerton of Pittsford; grandchildren Lisa Fauber of Rochester and Brian (Kristina) Allerton of Henrietta; step-grandchild, Katie Shanken; great-grandchildren Heather, Sterling Fauber and Isla, Violet Allerton.



Jane was predeceased by a brother, Jack M. Derby in 1996; brother-in-law, Roger Allerton Jr.; nephew, John (Karen) Derby of Honeoye Falls; niece, Jill Derby of Penfield; also several cousins in Rushville and Canandiagua.



A special thank you to the staff at the Lakeview Unit at M M Ewing Continuing Care Center.



