WILLARD/GENEVA – Jane E. Oakleaf Dox, age 86, formerly of Willard and Geneva, passed away at her home in Greece on Wednesday (March 4, 2020) surrounded by her family.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Friday (March 13) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main Street in Ovid. A Memorial Service will then follow at 1 p.m. officiated by Rev. John Kotun.
In honor of Jane's bright spirit and love of flowers, please feel free to attend in colorful outfits. Kindly consider a donation to the Holy Cross Cemetery, PO Box 403, Interlaken, NY 14847 or The Town of Romulus Historical Society, P.O. Box 177, Willard, NY 14588.
Jane was born in Lyons on April 2, 1933, a daughter of the late Leon and Doris (Briggs) Oakleaf LaFleur. She worked at Sampson State School and a long career at Willard Psychiatric Center. She became an occupational therapist upon graduation from college and ended as employee assistance coordinator at Willard. She was a member of the NYS Occupational Therapist Organization and had been named Employee of the Year at Willard. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening, painting, pinochle, camping and volunteer work. She shared her kindness and generosity to her friends, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jane is survived by her children Allan (Susan) Dox of Irmo, South Carolina and Colleen (Kevin) Dox-Griffith of Greece; her grandchildren Adam (Courtney) Dox, Justin (Sara) Dox, Rob McCulloch, Kyle (Courtney) Dox, Joseph (Stephanie) Poth and Michael Dox, Jesse (Ashley) and Abigail McCulloch; and six great-grandchildren; her siblings Donald (Debbie) Oakleaf, Dennis (Pauline) LeFleur and Barbara (Roger) Bush; the extended Dox family; and Oakleaf/Briggs family.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020