PENN YAN - Janet A. Kenyon, 77, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away Wednesday (September 23, 2020/0 at the Homestead Nursing Home in Penn Yan.
Janet will be laid to rest with her late husband, Erwin, at Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan at the convenience of her family.
Janet was born in Trumansburg, N.Y. on December 16, 1942, the daughter of the late Alton P. and Kathryn E. (Skuse) Chaffee. She had worked as a real estate agent for Carol Mack in Penn Yan.
Janet is survived by her stepsons Richard P. Kenyon and John W. (Pam) Kenyon; step grandchildren Jessica, Nania, and Dustin; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Erwin P. Kenyon on October 21, 1991.
Memories of Janet may be shared with her family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com