STANLEY - Janet E. Davis, 84, died Tuesday (September 22, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
A Graveside Committal Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday (October 10) in Little Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hall Fire Company, P.O. Box 8, Hall, NY 14463; or to Stanley-Hall-Gorham Ambulance, P.O. Box 57, Hall, NY 14463
Janet was born January 24, 1936 to the late William H. Norman and Elsie Knapton Norman. She married Warner Davis, Sr. at the Union Congregational Church in Hall.
Janet was retired from Sterns Nursery in Geneva. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janet was an avid collector of knickknacks and Elvis memorabilia. She also enjoyed her flowers and bird-watching.
Janet is survived by daughter, Janette Decker; son, Warner A. "Red" Davis, Jr.; eight grandchildren Nathan Waffner, Danielle (Tim) Smith, Brent (Laura) Davis, Savannah Murtaugh, Logan (Keyanna) Davis, Gavin Davis, Jillian (Chris) Boccacino and Garret Decker; six great-grandchildren Jordan Smith, Owen Smith, Parker Curtis, Lesli Curtis, Ella Boccacino and Jaxson Smith; special friend, Patricia Moskal; a special niece, Ann Marie Dorizio; and several other nieces and nephews.
Janet was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Warner A. "Squirt" Davis, Sr. in 2019; two sisters Dorothy DeLooza and Doris Norman; and brother, William Norman, Jr.
