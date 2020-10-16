HOPEWELL - Janet F. Miller, 80, formerly of Canandaigua, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (October 14, 2020) at F.F. Thompson Hospital.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Aloquin United Methodist Church, 2760 State Route 5 and 20, Stanley, NY 14561.
Janet was born Jan. 3, 1940 in Varick, N.Y. She was a Nurse's Aid at the V.A. Medical Center in Canandaigua for 19 years. Janet enjoyed drawing. She participated in Salvation Army activities, including its Women's League. Janet attended the Aloquin United Methodist Church with her daughter.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Laura Jo (Steven) Smith; son, Robert James Miller of Idaho; as well as several grandchildren, including Travis Eugene Smith and Nathaniel Robert Smith.
She was predeceased by several siblings, including her infant twin sister.
