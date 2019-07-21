INTERLAKEN–Janet G. Johnson, age 81, formerly of Seneca Street, died peacefully at Seneca View Nursing Facility in Montour Falls on Monday (June 10, 2019).



A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday (July 27) at Lake View Cemetery in Interlaken. A reception will then follow at the Interlaken Baptist Church.



Kindly consider a donation to the Interlaken Memorial Garden in Janet's memory.



Janet was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania on August 21, 1937, a daughter of the late Robert and Marian (Wilcox) Gleason. She was a graduate of Interlaken High School, and had originally worked at Willard Psychiatric Center, and then as a resident care provided for at a group home in Geneva. Janet's home was always open to her family, and her memory will be cherished by multiple generations.



She is survived by her children Daniel (Cindy) of Ft. Myers, Fla., Laura (Ross MacIntyre) of Interlaken, John (Elizabeth) of Raleigh, N.C. and Lisa of Basalt, Colo.; a son-in-law, Joe Bolona of Galloway, N.J.; her grandchildren Brandon (Brittany), Kyle (Sheena), Holly, Ashley, Emily, Kylee, Cassidy, Destiny, Samantha (John), Christi (Zach), Travis, Casey, Austin, Taylor, Joseph (Olivia), and Andrew; her great-grandchildren Emily, Annelesse, Kage, Bayleigh, Naja, Liam, Emerson, Thomas, Ella, Cael, and Lilah; her siblings John Gleason of Albany and a sister, Elaine Joseph of Interlaken.



Janet was preceded in death by her daughter, Jocelyn Bolona; and by her siblings Carol Draheim, Barbara English, Kathleen Covert and Gary Gleason.



For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 21 to July 23, 2019