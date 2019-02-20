Obituary Guest Book View Sign





She was born on April 11, 1916 and grew up in Caldwell, N.J. and graduated from the University of Rochester in 1937 and worked in Newark, N.J. She met Richard Platzer MD at the University of Rochester whom she married on September 11, 1941 in Trinidad. They moved to Clifton Springs N.Y. in 1947. They made their home in Nevis in the 1970's where Jan established a lab and trained local women in lab techniques. In the 1970's and 1980's they spent nine months of the year on Nevis and three on Keuka Lake. Richard passed away in 1993 and she stayed in Nevis until 2000, moving to Jefferson in Arlington Va. At the age of 101 she moved to Grand Oaks in Washington, DC.



Loved by all who knew her, Jan is survived by her son, William Richard Platzer MD and his wife, Sharon; grandsons Eric and Adam; Adam's wife, Moira and great-granddaughters Lilly and Rory; as well as her daughter, Eryl Platzer Wentworth; and son-in-law, Bruce Joseph Wentworth.



For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.

