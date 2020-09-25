1/1
Janet Hildreth Caves
1936 - 2020
CLIFTON SPRINGS - Janet Hildreth Caves, 83, died on Tuesday (September 22, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic.

There will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be private for the family.

It is requested that memorial contributions be made to the Phelps Historical Society 66 Main Street or the Phelps Fire Department PO Box 81 Phelps, NY 14532.

Janet was born on December 12, 1936 in Clifton Springs, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Armeda Avery Hildreth.

She was a member of the United Church of Phelps, Chatty Crafters and the Phelps Historical Society. She worked in the family business at J. Walter Caves Inc. in Newark.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children Jack (Laurie) Caves of Phelps, Julie (Timothy) DeBaere of Phelps, Jeff (Allison) Caves of Phelps; grandchildren Adam (Mandy Strickland) Caves, Stacey (David Ware) Caves, Brandon (Samantha Cseplo) DeBaere, Jonathan (Brittany Watts), Sophie; great-grandchildren Colin Caves and Raeann Ware; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, James Caves; and sister, Judith Smith.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 29, 2020.
