WATERLOO/GENEVA/NEWARK – Janet Newfrock, 86, passed away early Sunday morning (November 3, 2019) at Newark Manor Nursing Home.
A private graveside service will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery.
Janet was born on May 10, 1933 in Eynon Pa., the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Douche) Misko. She was a member of the Rosary Society at St. Francis DeSales Church in Geneva. She enjoyed going to the Senior Club in Geneva and taking long walks by Seneca Lake.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria (Craig) Windsor; her sons Joseph (Lisa), Rodney (Jane), Robert (Shirley) and Richard (Christine) Newfrock; sister, Alice (Joseph) Klapatch; her brother, Robert (Rosalie) Misko; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Janet is preceded in death by her sons John P. and Robert Newfrock; her sisters Mary, Deloris, Theresa, Marge and Gertrude.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019