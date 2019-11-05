Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Newfrock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet J. Newfrock


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet J. Newfrock Obituary
WATERLOO/GENEVA/NEWARK – Janet Newfrock, 86, passed away early Sunday morning (November 3, 2019) at Newark Manor Nursing Home.

A private graveside service will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery.

Janet was born on May 10, 1933 in Eynon Pa., the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Douche) Misko. She was a member of the Rosary Society at St. Francis DeSales Church in Geneva. She enjoyed going to the Senior Club in Geneva and taking long walks by Seneca Lake.

She is survived by her daughter, Gloria (Craig) Windsor; her sons Joseph (Lisa), Rodney (Jane), Robert (Shirley) and Richard (Christine) Newfrock; sister, Alice (Joseph) Klapatch; her brother, Robert (Rosalie) Misko; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Janet is preceded in death by her sons John P. and Robert Newfrock; her sisters Mary, Deloris, Theresa, Marge and Gertrude.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -