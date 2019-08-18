|
|
WATERLOO–Janet L. Cottrell, 82, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (August 13, 2019) at Geneva Living Center North in Geneva, N.Y.
In keeping with Janet's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday (August 19) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. Rev. Laura Calos, pastor of Waterloo United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waterloo Sportsman's Club, P.O. Box 269, Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Janet was born May 8, 1937, in Waterloo, N.Y., the daughter of James H. and Elma L. Greene Ridley. She was a 1954 graduate of Waterloo High School. After marrying her husband, Richard, she was a house wife and stay at home mother. She was a local sales representative for Dutchmaid Clothing Company for ten years. Janet was then employed for many years as a teacher's aide for the Waterloo Central School District, retiring June 28, 1999. She was a member of the Waterloo Sportsman's Club. Many who knew Janet knew of her love for books and being an avid reader.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard J.Cottrell; sons Rian (Roseanne) Cottrell of Waterloo, N.Y., Rory (Wendy) Cottrell of Waterloo, N.Y. and Randy Cottrell of Lititz, Penn.; daughter, Melanie (Richard) Kemp of Waterloo, N.Y.; grandchildren Brandon Cottrell, John Cottrell, Adam Cottrell, Brett Cottrell, Crystal Cottrell, Heidi Kemp, Tyler Cottrell, and Paige Cottrell; brother, Irwin (Judy) Ridley of W. Minster, Mass.; many nieces; and nephews; and very special friends Ralph and Beverly Bowman.
Janet was predeceased by her parents; and brother, James H. Ridley, Jr.; and very special friends Eva and Russell Reynolds.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019