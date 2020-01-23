|
NEWARK – Janet M. Gallipeau went home to her Lord and Savior on January 21, 2020 at age 76.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday (January 27) at St. Michael's Church, Newark, N.Y. followed by a reception in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Janet can be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County.
Janet loved pets, cooking and most importantly loved being with her family.
Survived by her loving and devoted son, Robert Crowder; grandson, Derek Crowder; and granddaughter, Ella Crowder; sister, Judy (Terry) Lootens; nephew, Kevin (Shelly) Lund; and Darcy (Derek) Pellicano; many extended family members and numerous friends.
Predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Madeline (Coppens) Gallipeau.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020