PHELPS - Janet M. Goodman, 77, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday (September 19, 2020).



There will be no prior calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday (September 24) at St. Francis Catholic Church 12 Church Street in Phelps. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Francis Church 12 Hibbard Ave. Clifton Springs NY 14432 or the Phelps American Legion 1346 State Rt. 96 Phelps, NY 14532.



Janet was born on April 25, 1943 in Seneca Falls, N.Y. the daughter of the late William and Florence Countryman Murphy. She was a member of St. Francis Church in Phelps, the Phelps Business and Professional Women, Women's Society at St. Francis Church, Phelps Fireman's Auxillary, Ontario County Fireman's Auxillary and the Phelps American Legion Ladies Auxillary. Janet was a Mary Kay Cosmetics Representative for 12 years. Janet enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Most important to Janet was her family and she enjoyed volunteering at her grandchildren's classes.



Janet is survived by her husband, Rodney Goodman of Phelps; two sons Todd (Linda) Avedisian of Newark and Scott (Brandy) Avedisian of Geneva; daughter, Lorna Jean Murphy of Mass.; grandchildren Michael, Andrew, Tye and Kyleigh; sister, Joan Brooks of Geneva; sister-in-law, Sandy Murphy of Roanoke Va.; as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her sisters Jean and Joyce; and her brother, Edward.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

