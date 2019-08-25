|
|
GENEVA/ ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Janet M. Reed, 78, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away on August 19, 2019 at home.
The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday (August 27) at Woodward Funeral Home- Oceanfront Chapel, 1780 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32176.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Janet's name to the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124.
She is the daughter of the late Jasper and Margaret Burgess in Geneva, N.Y. After graduating from Geneva High, she worked at the Finger Lakes Times in advertising and composing. She then moved to Ormond Beach with her husband of 60 years, Ben. Janet loved her family, animals, traveling, and the ocean.
Janet is survived by her husband, Ben; son, David (wife Denise); grandchildren Jessica and Jacob; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her brother, Richard; and son, Gerald.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019