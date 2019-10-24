|
OVID - Janet R. Compton, age 79, lifetime resident of the area, died at Pathway Home on Monday (October 21, 2019).
The family will receive friends from Noon to 2 p.m. on Friday (October 25, 2019) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 South Main Street in Ovid. A funeral service will then follow at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Rob Mellgard of the Ovid Federated Church. Prayers of committal will be held at Ovid Union Cemetery.
Kindly consider a donation in Janet's memory to Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes, PO Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Janet was born in the Town of Varick on July 19, 1940, the daughter of the late Walter C. and Doris (Thomas) Boudman. She moved to Interlaken at a young age, and spent most of her childhood with her grandparents, Walter B. and Minnie Boudman. Janet was a graduate of Interlaken Central School, and was married to Richard B. Compton on November 29, 1958. Janet gladly and willingly took on the responsibility of being a farmer's wife, and together they raised their family on the family Two Century Farm in Ovid.
Janet is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, Richard B. Compton; her daughters Barbara (Walter) Prouty of Ovid, Bernice (John) Miller of Sodus, Nicole Compton of Massachusetts and Lisa (Jon Roorda) Compton of Ovid; her grandchildren Franky, Kaleigh, Tyler and Geordan; her sisters Betty Young of Grand Island, N.Y. and Diane Kohler of East Aurora and a large extended family.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard B. Compton II in 1999.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019