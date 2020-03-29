|
WATERLOO – Janet R. Wilson, 86, passed away Friday (March 27, 2020) at her home.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seneca County House of Concern, 35 State St., Seneca Falls, New York, 13148; Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165 or Pathway Home, P.O. Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY, 13148.
Janet was born Dec. 21, 1933, in NYC, N.Y., the daughter of Edwin R. and Ruth McWayne Carlson. In her younger years, she enjoyed spending much time with her grandparents Dr. Edwin P. and Sarah McWayne. She was a 1952 graduate of Romulus High School. Janet was employed for a number of years with Sylvania, later known as GTE. She was a former member and secretary of Order of Eastern Stars, Friendship Star Chapter 534.
She is survived by her son-in-law, David Page of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; grandchildren Jennifer and Joshua Page; one brother-in-law; and two sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and many good friends.
Janet was predeceased by her husband, Robert F. Wilson; and daughter, Nancy Page.
