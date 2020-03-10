|
NEWARK/CANANDAIGUA – Janice (Reed) Alvaro, age 91, passed away after a short illness, on Saturday (March 7, 2020) at Living Center at Geneva – North.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Interment will be in East Newark Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456 or the Ontario Co. Humane Society, 2976 Co. Rd. 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Janice was born in South Bristol and was the daughter of J. Albert and Margaret (Richards) Reed. She was formerly of Newark, where she owned and operated her own beauty salon. Janice worked as a beautician for most of her life, retiring at the age of 82.
She is survived by three children Deborah (Gabe) Cinquegrana, Brian Carney and Tricia (Mark) Joseph; daughter-in-law, Grace Carney; four step-children Nick Alvaro, Angela (Martie) Gedney, Michael (Rhonda) Alvaro and Lisa (David) Healy; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; sister, Linda Wilcox; many nieces and nephews; and special canine friend, Buffy.
She was predeceased by her husband, James J. Alvaro in 1976; infant daughter, Diane Carney in 1960; son, Michael Carney in 2011; step-son, James J. Alvaro, Jr., in 2015; and siblings Arthur, Robert and Shirley Reed and Mary Uppling.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com
