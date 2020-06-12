STANLEY - Janice F. Coon, age 96, passed away on Thursday (June 11, 2020).
A private burial will be held in Overackers Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450.
Janice was born in Canandaigua, the daughter of the late William and Ethel (French) Stoddard. She enjoyed going to casinos, doing puzzles, going out to eat, and spending time with friends.
Janice is survived by one son, James (Margaret "Peggy") Coon of Naples; two grandchildren, Jessie Shafer of Penn Yan and Tyler Coon of Rochester; and several close friends.
Janice was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Coon; her parents; and her son, Dennis Coon.
Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Coon family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 16, 2020.