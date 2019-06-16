GENEVA–Janice Lynn Evans, 54, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (June 11) at Rochester General Hospital, with her family members by her side.
Family and friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Sat. (June 22) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St.Geneva. A prayer service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jan's memory may be directed to the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St. Waterloo, NY 13165, 315-539-9357, or visit online: beverlyanimalshelter.com .
Janice was born on Feb. 16, 1965, in Syracuse and was the daughter of the late John C. Evans and the late Nadeen (Jarrett) Evans Cheevers. Janice received a Bachelor's Degree from SUNY Fredonia and a Master's Degree from Marywood University in Pa. She was employed as a social worker at Five Points Correction, Willard Psychiatric Center and most recently at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Romulus. Janice enjoyed photography, traveling, spending time with her friends and riding roller coasters. She had a special love for animals, especially her "fur babies."
She is survived by her brothers Doug (Sharon) Evans of S.C. and Craig (Dwight Myers) Evans of Rochester; fur babies Maggie and Mya; nephews Philip Evans and Paul (Laura) Evans; niece, Rachel (fiancée James Frascati) Evans; step-mother, Janice Evans of Cicero; several cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her step-father, Jack Cheevers.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 16 to June 18, 2019