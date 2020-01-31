|
LAKEVILLE – Jason Charles Adam passed away on Tuesday (January 28, 2020), he was born on September 6, 1981.
The family will be present to receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday (February 1) at the Vine Valley United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made towards Jason's children's college fund. Please send donations to: Canandaigua Federal Credit Union, 3210 Eastern Blvd. Canandaigua, NY 14424. Attn: Jason Adam College Fund.
Jason grew up with his brothers and cousins swimming in the lake at the cottage and playing on tractors and barns on the family farm. He could be caught on any given day playing kick the can or football with his brothers, where he would only agree to play the position of quarterback. Jason enjoyed playing football and basketball at Marcus Whitman High, and on the weekends spent time with his friends. He continued his football career at St. Lawrence University, playing on the defensive line. He graduated from Concordia University College of Education. Jason and Char sang the lyrics from their favorite band, XAmbassadors and spent time hiking all over local spots.
Jason had an incredible laugh and an infectious personality. He would always be genuinely excited for people and what events they shared about their lives. He was known for his impressive culinary skills on the grill and his natural ability to sing opera. He loved his children tremendously, with his whole heart; proud of them, their accomplishments, and the people they were growing to be.
He is survived by his two amazing children Audrey Rein and Aidric Charles, whom he bragged frequently about and made him so very proud. He was the compassionate second son of David Charles and Cheryl Marlene Adam; and the protective brother of David Jay, Nicholas Kenneth, and Joshua William. He is also leaving behind his fiance, Charlene Marie Thompson, his best friend and soul mate.
Jason is predeceased by his grandparents Carol Ann Adam, William and Helen Steverson; Gramps Milt and Lori Adam; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, all said good bye with his passing.
Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Adam family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020