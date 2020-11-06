GENEVA/WEBSTER - Jason J. Helmer, 46, of Webster passed away on Tuesday (November 3, 2020) at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y.
Jason was born on August 4, 1974 in Geneva the son of Sharon Myles and Hans Helmer. He graduated from Geneva High School and attended Finger Lakes Community College and Monroe Community College.
He was a Machinist and worked through out the Rochester area. Jason loved reading and playing computer games when he wasn't working.
Jason is survived by his mother, Sharon Myles of Geneva; his son, Noah Myles; aunt, Lu Alongi of Romulus;as well as his uncle, Robert Myles of Williamson.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, James and Louise Myles; and his uncle, Douglas Myles.
