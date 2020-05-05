OVID - Jason P. Wintermute, age 42, passed away at Pathway Home in Seneca Falls on Friday (May 1, 2020) following a long cancer illness.



Graveside services were held privately at Ovid Union Cemetery.



Kindly consider a donation in Jason's memory to Pathway Home, PO Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.



Jason was the youngest of five children born to Howard and Shirley Wintermute, on August 23, 1977 in Amsterdam, N.Y. Jason was a talented craftsman, and could easily work in any trade or environment. His desire to learn new and different skills led to many different jobs in the area, in addition to online classes at Phoenix University.



He is survived by his father, Howard Wintermute of Ovid; his siblings Rob Wintermute of Ilion, N.Y., Karla (James) Presnell of Phenix, Ala., and Jodi (Scott Allen) Polley of Ilion, N.Y.; his children Mackenzie, Seth, Sarah, Rayghen and Callie; and numerous nieces and nephews and a large extended family; his best friends Todd Uresti and Jeff Boblin.



Jason was preceded in death by his mother; and by his sister, Kelly Wambles.



Arrangements have been under the direction of Covert Funeral Home of Ovid.

