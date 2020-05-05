Jason P. Wintermute
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OVID - Jason P. Wintermute, age 42, passed away at Pathway Home in Seneca Falls on Friday (May 1, 2020) following a long cancer illness.

Graveside services were held privately at Ovid Union Cemetery.

Kindly consider a donation in Jason's memory to Pathway Home, PO Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.

Jason was the youngest of five children born to Howard and Shirley Wintermute, on August 23, 1977 in Amsterdam, N.Y. Jason was a talented craftsman, and could easily work in any trade or environment. His desire to learn new and different skills led to many different jobs in the area, in addition to online classes at Phoenix University.

He is survived by his father, Howard Wintermute of Ovid; his siblings Rob Wintermute of Ilion, N.Y., Karla (James) Presnell of Phenix, Ala., and Jodi (Scott Allen) Polley of Ilion, N.Y.; his children Mackenzie, Seth, Sarah, Rayghen and Callie; and numerous nieces and nephews and a large extended family; his best friends Todd Uresti and Jeff Boblin.

Jason was preceded in death by his mother; and by his sister, Kelly Wambles.

Arrangements have been under the direction of Covert Funeral Home of Ovid.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 5 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved