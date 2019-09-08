|
|
NEWARK/ SYRACUSE – Jason Richard Santell passed away unexpectedly on Monday (September 2, 2019) at the age of 29 at his home.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (September 9) at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home 103 Maple Court, Newark, with a service to follow at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to FLACRA at 28 E. Main St., Clifton Springs NY 14432.
Jason, the son of Andrew Santell and Lisa Santell, grew up in Newark, N.Y. He attended Finger Lakes Community College and two years at the University of Rochester. Jason lived and worked in the construction industry in Syracuse, N.Y. He loved hunting and working on cars. He will be missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his parents Andrew and Lisa Santell; three sisters Christine Santell, Katie Hillyard (Jeremy), and Cecelia Santell; his brother, Joseph Santell; several aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.
visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019