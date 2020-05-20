HEAR YE! HEAR YE! It is the end of an era! Jay H. Forjone, 82 years old, of Barboursville, W.V., went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday (May 16, 2020).
Funeral services will be Thursday (May 21, 2020) at 11 a.m. at Abundant Hope Baptist Church, Barboursville, by Pastor Paul Harris. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.V.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abundant Hope Baptist Church and the House of Hope in Barboursville, W.V. at PO Box 578 Barboursville, WV 25504.
Jay was born on April 15, 1938, in Lyons, NY, to Anthony "Tony" and Mertice Brand Forjone. He learned the value of hard work by helping on his dad's dairy farm. He was an active member of FFA and 4-H, and graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1956. An early fascination with radios and technology led him to become a HAM radio operator and, as such, he was one of the first civilians in Corning, N.Y. after the flood of 1972, where he helped coordinate rescue and relief efforts, receiving a citation for his work from the National Guard. Jay was a lifetime member of the Canoga Fire Department and a US Navy Veteran. He was an active member of Abundant Hope Baptist Church; he volunteered in the church and his community in Barboursville. For the past 9 years, Jay worked as an engineer and HVAC technician for Hughes Supply Company. He took an interest in electricity early in his life and was mostly self-taught. Jay founded Forjone Electric but then, over the years, worked across the United States and in Tahiti and Mexico City for companies such as DeSarro, Comtrol, Powell Inc, Casto Technical, and Harris Brothers as a Master Electrician, engineer, and HVAC technician. He had also worked for Sylvania and briefly for the United States Post Office where he handled his own draft notice. Jay took great pride in his work and was known for his excellent reputation in his field.
He loved it most when he was able to share his knowledge and teach his trade to newcomers. Jay's greatest work was as a Dad and Grampy. He was a fine son, caring brother, excellent ex-husband, great brother-in-law, wonderful uncle, best son-in-law, kind father-in-law, sweet great Grampy, and such a good, good friend to many. Selfless, gentle, kind, generous, and loving are words frequently used to describe Jay. He was also a wonderful storyteller.
He is greatly loved and deeply missed. The loss of this great man is felt by many...he was one of a kind -- one of the last good guys.
Jay was preceded in death by his father, Tony; mother, Mertice; stepmother, Alice Knuppenburg; sister, Marie Forjone; brothers Ernest and Stephen Forjone; brother-in-law, David Prosser; mother-in-law, Ruth G. Hardin; and favorite sister-in-law, Betty Hardin.
He is survived by his children Nina (Jeff) Clayton of Huntington, W.V. and Jon (Kiera) Forjone of Barboursville, W.V. whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Tori Johnson, Andrea (Chase) Bockway, Maddie Kazee, and Will, Ben, and Megan Clayton; great-grandchildren Jaxon and Olivia Bockway; sisters Judi (David) DeWall and Jeannie Tina Prosser; ex-wife, but great friend, Nancy Hardin; and cherished family members Jane and Barney Wells, Keith and Judy Hardin, and Frank and Frankie Hardin; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace
Funeral services will be Thursday (May 21, 2020) at 11 a.m. at Abundant Hope Baptist Church, Barboursville, by Pastor Paul Harris. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.V.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abundant Hope Baptist Church and the House of Hope in Barboursville, W.V. at PO Box 578 Barboursville, WV 25504.
Jay was born on April 15, 1938, in Lyons, NY, to Anthony "Tony" and Mertice Brand Forjone. He learned the value of hard work by helping on his dad's dairy farm. He was an active member of FFA and 4-H, and graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1956. An early fascination with radios and technology led him to become a HAM radio operator and, as such, he was one of the first civilians in Corning, N.Y. after the flood of 1972, where he helped coordinate rescue and relief efforts, receiving a citation for his work from the National Guard. Jay was a lifetime member of the Canoga Fire Department and a US Navy Veteran. He was an active member of Abundant Hope Baptist Church; he volunteered in the church and his community in Barboursville. For the past 9 years, Jay worked as an engineer and HVAC technician for Hughes Supply Company. He took an interest in electricity early in his life and was mostly self-taught. Jay founded Forjone Electric but then, over the years, worked across the United States and in Tahiti and Mexico City for companies such as DeSarro, Comtrol, Powell Inc, Casto Technical, and Harris Brothers as a Master Electrician, engineer, and HVAC technician. He had also worked for Sylvania and briefly for the United States Post Office where he handled his own draft notice. Jay took great pride in his work and was known for his excellent reputation in his field.
He loved it most when he was able to share his knowledge and teach his trade to newcomers. Jay's greatest work was as a Dad and Grampy. He was a fine son, caring brother, excellent ex-husband, great brother-in-law, wonderful uncle, best son-in-law, kind father-in-law, sweet great Grampy, and such a good, good friend to many. Selfless, gentle, kind, generous, and loving are words frequently used to describe Jay. He was also a wonderful storyteller.
He is greatly loved and deeply missed. The loss of this great man is felt by many...he was one of a kind -- one of the last good guys.
Jay was preceded in death by his father, Tony; mother, Mertice; stepmother, Alice Knuppenburg; sister, Marie Forjone; brothers Ernest and Stephen Forjone; brother-in-law, David Prosser; mother-in-law, Ruth G. Hardin; and favorite sister-in-law, Betty Hardin.
He is survived by his children Nina (Jeff) Clayton of Huntington, W.V. and Jon (Kiera) Forjone of Barboursville, W.V. whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Tori Johnson, Andrea (Chase) Bockway, Maddie Kazee, and Will, Ben, and Megan Clayton; great-grandchildren Jaxon and Olivia Bockway; sisters Judi (David) DeWall and Jeannie Tina Prosser; ex-wife, but great friend, Nancy Hardin; and cherished family members Jane and Barney Wells, Keith and Judy Hardin, and Frank and Frankie Hardin; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 20 to May 24, 2020.