INTERLAKEN – Jayne E. Thompson, age 87, of 3197 West Wycoff Road, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday (January 5, 2020).
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday (January 9) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 South Main Street in Ovid.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (January 10) at the Interlaken Reformed Church, 8315 Main Street in Interlaken, officiated by Pastor David Leonard. Prayers of committal will be held at Lake View Cemetery in Interlaken.
Kindly consider a donation in Jayne's memory to; Interlaken Reformed Church, PO Box 335, Interlaken, NY 14847.
Jayne was born in Enfield on December 19, 1932, a daughter of the late Cleo and Cora Freese. She was a graduate of Interlaken High School and had worked at Seneca Army Depot for a few years after her marriage to Robert W. Thompson on January 22, 1955. She then joined Bob at Thompson Lake View Farm, where she continued the family legacy of farming to the time of her passing. Jayne was an active member of the Interlaken Reformed Church and volunteered for the food pantry, Interlaken Library, Garden Club, Historical Society and Red Had Society.
She is survived by her children Robert M. (Amy Saavedra) Thompson of Interlaken, Lorrie J. (Tom) Woznica of Cicero and Vicki L. (Vasit) Leidy of Virginia Beach, Va.; her grandchildren Rob (Jami) Thompson, Katie (Lee) Sheldon, Thomas Woznica, Daniel (Emily) Woznica, Jonathan (Lexi) Woznica, Bekah Woznica, David (Amanda) Woznica, Joshua and Ashley Leidy; her great-grandchildren Robby, Rhettlee and Lee; her siblings Marion Kline, Robert, Chuck and Ronald Freese, and Marsha Stevens.
Jayne was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 1982; a sister, Betty Tracey; and a granddaughter, Sara.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020