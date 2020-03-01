Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home Inc.
47 N. Main St.
Canandaigua, NY 14424
(585) 394-4280
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
95 N. Main St.
Canandaigua, NY
View Map

Jean (Murray) Angell


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean (Murray) Angell Obituary
CANANDAIGUA – Jean (Murray) Angell, age 91, passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday (February 27, 2020) while surrounded by her family.

Her memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Mary's Church, 95 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canandaigua.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's School, 16 Gibson St., Canandaigua, NY 14424 or Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456.

She is survived by two sons Jeffery and Michael Angell; son-in-law, Scott Cartwright; four grandchildren Whitney (Brett) Bernola, Michael, Rachel and Griffin Angell; great-grandson, Carter; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, W. Ralph Angell in 2014; daughter, Cheryl Cartwright in 2015; and two sisters Betty Welch in 2009 and Elaine Ferguson in 2010.

Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -