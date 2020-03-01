|
|
CANANDAIGUA – Jean (Murray) Angell, age 91, passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday (February 27, 2020) while surrounded by her family.
Her memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Mary's Church, 95 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canandaigua.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's School, 16 Gibson St., Canandaigua, NY 14424 or Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, NY 14456.
She is survived by two sons Jeffery and Michael Angell; son-in-law, Scott Cartwright; four grandchildren Whitney (Brett) Bernola, Michael, Rachel and Griffin Angell; great-grandson, Carter; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, W. Ralph Angell in 2014; daughter, Cheryl Cartwright in 2015; and two sisters Betty Welch in 2009 and Elaine Ferguson in 2010.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020