Penn Yan – Jean Russell Brewer, at the age of 94, went to be with Our Lord on July 9, 2020.



She was born in the town of Jerusalem in Penn Yan to parents Frederick C. Russell and Beulah Crane Russell. Jean graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1943 and worked at Sheppard and Grady's until 1944 when she went to the Pratt Institute in New York City for fashion design. She used that education to make custom clothing for many years after.



In September 1945, she married Robert D. Brewer of Byron, Mich. after his service in the Navy. She spent time caring for her parents as well as caring for many of Penn Yan's children at the Penn Yan Day Care Center for 14 years. She also took care of her husband, Bob, for 20 years after his stroke at the age of 60.



Jean was a member of the First Baptist Church in Penn Yan and served her church in multiple functions.



She is survived by her granddaughter, Alyson Orr (Todd Habberfield) of Canandaigua; her grandson, Jeremy Orr; her son-in-law, William Dunn; niece, Joan Stever Hayes; and nephew, Ted Stever, all of Penn Yan; sister-in-law, Evelyn Tanks of Byron, Mich.; and many cousins and dear friends.



She was predeceased by her husband, Robert; sisters Eleanor and Gladys; niece, Patricia; and most recently, her beloved daughter, Linda Dunn.

