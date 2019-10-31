Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Montford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Elizabeth (Larsen) Montford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Elizabeth (Larsen) Montford Obituary
Jean Elizabeth (Larsen) Montford, 85, peacefully passed away on Tuesday (October 29, 2019). She was born March 16, 1934 and was a lifelong resident of Romulus, N.Y.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (November 1) at DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday (November 2) at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Deborah Lind officiating. A burial service will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Her wish is that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Romulus Foundation for Educational Opportunities. Checks can please be made out to RFEO and mailed to Romulus Central School, 5705 Route 96, Romulus, NY 14541.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother (Gram Gram), sister and aunt. She dedicated her life to children and worked at Romulus Central School for 37 years. Her family was her life and she is and always will be the light of her family.

She is survived by her sister, Joan Gorton; children Robert (Tori) Montford, Douglas (Debra) E. Montford, Karen (Bernard) J. Wegman; grandchildren Robert J. Montford, Heather Montford, Gerard Doorty III, Meghan Doorty, Rob (Sophia) Legman, Brian (Rachel) Wegman, Andy Wegman, Tiffany Gantz, Tim (Shannon) Gantz, Thadd Gantz; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -