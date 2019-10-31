|
Jean Elizabeth (Larsen) Montford, 85, peacefully passed away on Tuesday (October 29, 2019). She was born March 16, 1934 and was a lifelong resident of Romulus, N.Y.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (November 1) at DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday (November 2) at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Deborah Lind officiating. A burial service will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Her wish is that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Romulus Foundation for Educational Opportunities. Checks can please be made out to RFEO and mailed to Romulus Central School, 5705 Route 96, Romulus, NY 14541.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother (Gram Gram), sister and aunt. She dedicated her life to children and worked at Romulus Central School for 37 years. Her family was her life and she is and always will be the light of her family.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Gorton; children Robert (Tori) Montford, Douglas (Debra) E. Montford, Karen (Bernard) J. Wegman; grandchildren Robert J. Montford, Heather Montford, Gerard Doorty III, Meghan Doorty, Rob (Sophia) Legman, Brian (Rachel) Wegman, Andy Wegman, Tiffany Gantz, Tim (Shannon) Gantz, Thadd Gantz; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019