Jean F. LaBuff Obituary
GENEVA – Jean F. LaBuff, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at the Homestead in Penn Yan.

In honoring her wishes, there will be no prior calling hours or service.

The burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Jean was born on August 25, 1933, in Newark, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Irving and Rose (Longoverde) Fisher.

She is survived by her husband, John B. LaBuff of Geneva; sons Jeffrey (Margo Smith) LaBuff of Tampa, Fla. and Scott LaBuff of Cudjoe Key, Fla.; daughter, Susan (David) Freer of Geneva.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
