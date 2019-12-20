|
|
LYONS – Jean I. VanCleef, 82, of Lyons Manor, passed away at DeMay Living Center in Newark on Wednesday (December 18, 2019).
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (December 21) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.
Jeannie was born October 27, 1937 in Seneca Falls, a daughter to the late Charles and Anna Dunham VanCleef. She was known for cleaning local restaurants, houses and retail businesses.
She was predeceased by her brothers Charles and Robert; and sisters Margaret Zwick Clark and Beverly Soscia.
Jeannie is survived by her brother, Donald VanCleef of Seneca Falls; three sisters Joan Fiorelli of Ga., Shirley Cow of Ohio and Frances VanCleef of Rome; several nieces and nephews and friends in Lyons.
keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019