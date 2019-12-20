Home

Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
315-946-4862
Jean VanCleef
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Jean I. VanCleef


1937 - 2019
Jean I. VanCleef Obituary
LYONS – Jean I. VanCleef, 82, of Lyons Manor, passed away at DeMay Living Center in Newark on Wednesday (December 18, 2019).

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (December 21) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

Jeannie was born October 27, 1937 in Seneca Falls, a daughter to the late Charles and Anna Dunham VanCleef. She was known for cleaning local restaurants, houses and retail businesses.

She was predeceased by her brothers Charles and Robert; and sisters Margaret Zwick Clark and Beverly Soscia.

Jeannie is survived by her brother, Donald VanCleef of Seneca Falls; three sisters Joan Fiorelli of Ga., Shirley Cow of Ohio and Frances VanCleef of Rome; several nieces and nephews and friends in Lyons.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019
