NEWARK - Jean M. Young, 90, died on Monday (April 29, 2019) at the DeMay Living Center.



Family and friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday (May 6) at the Paul L Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark where a funeral service will follow the calling hours. Burial will be in the Newark Cemetery.



Jean was born on December 15, 1928 in Rochester, the daughter of the late Chauncey and Edna Skinner Cowan. She graduated from Geneva High School, Class of 1947. Jean was a member of the Park Presbyterian Church. At one time she had worked at the Newark Developmental Center and volunteered at the Roosevelt Center.



She is survived by a son, Richard (Diane) of Lyons; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



Jean was predeceased by her husband, Robert E.; infant son, John; son, Michael and twins, Thomas and Daniel; her daughter, Linda Button; and her brother, Gerald Cowan.



www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 2 to May 4, 2019