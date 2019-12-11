|
OVID – Jean Nicholson Quinn, age 89, longtime resident of Depot Road, died on December 9, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon on Friday (December 13) at Holy Cross Church in Ovid. A memorial mass will then be celebrated at 12 Noon by Fr. Bernard Maloney OFMCap.
Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of a charitable donation, it was Jean's wish that her beloved family and friends "treat" themselves and their families and think of her as they enjoy life.
She was born on June 20, 1930, to the late Edward and Mary (McKenna) Nicholson. Jean was the first female recreational therapist for New York State and was employed by Willard Psychiatric Center for 40 years.
Jean is survived by her son, Mark (Barbara) Quinn; her daughter, Lisa (Peter) Knych; grandchildren McKenna (John) Wu, Matthew Quinn, Michael Quinn, Jack (Virginie) Knych, and Brian Quinn; great-grandchildren Quinn and Maeve Wu. She is also survived by her niece, Colleen (Basil) Brackett; and her nephew, Ed (Kathy) Nicholson; as well as cousins, Shirley (Roger) Clemenson and Jyl Corcoran; and godchildren Allan and Susan McDonald; and by cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Quinn; infant son, John; godchild, Joann McDonald; and siblings, Tom and Mary.
