1/
Jean Sutton
1955 - 2020
CLIFTON SPRINGS – Jean Sutton, 65, passed away suddenly on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) in her home.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Friday (July 24) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St., Geneva. A graveside will be at 12:00 noon following calling hours.

Jean was born on January 18, 1955 in Geneva, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Edith (Mongiovi) and Harold Ralston. She rescued cats and was devoted to caring for them. Jean was a pioneer for TNR in Clifton Springs, N.Y.

Jean is survived by her sisters Donna Dadson of Phelps and Debbie (David) Thillman of Fla.; brothers Ted (Christine) Ralston of Waterloo and Ronald (Connie) Ralston of Canandaigua; nephew, Charles (Gena) Bennett II of Phelps; great niece and nephew Carly and Charles Bennett III.

She is predeceased by her brothers John and Danny Ralston; sisters Linda Ralston and Judy Colf.

Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
JUL
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
