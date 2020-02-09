|
|
SENECA FALLS – Jeanette E. DiRaddo, 94, formerly of State St., Seneca Falls, passed away, peacefully, at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday (February 5, 2020).
There will be no prior calling hours.
In keeping with Jeanette's wishes funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
If desired, contributions may be made to St Jude's Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or to Flaum Eye Institute, 601 Elmwood Ave., P.O. Box 659, Rochester, NY 14642.
Jeannette was born February 13, 1925 in Binghamton, N.Y. the 11th child of Joseph and Mary Rienti. Her family moved to Lyons, N.Y. where she grew up and later married Michael DiRaddo on February 19, 1944. They made their home in Lyons until 1976 when they moved to Sun City, Ariz. Jeanette loved her winters in Arizona enjoying time with her family and friends.
Jeanette could always be found in the kitchen, cooking, baking, and having coffee with friends. he enjoyed lunches out and casino trips with her friends. She will be greatly missed by her best friend, Pauline Dinehart, who she talked to everyday. Being a Lyons native, Jeanette was an avid S.U. fan and it can be said, the NY Yankees have lost their best fan. Being the trooper she was she even went with a broken hip to visit her Yankees in Toronto. Her most treasured moments were with her grandchildren and she was looking forward to the birth of her first granddaughter.
Her nephew, Joseph Scibona described his aunt perfectly: "Never once did you not see her with a smile and she made everyone around her feel important. Anyone that ever met her is a better person for it."
She is survived by her son, David DiRaddo and Marquita, of Farmington, N.Y.; her daughter, Carolyn (Steven) Gleason of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two grandsons John (Monica) DiRaddo of Rochester, N.Y. and Robert (Michelle) DiRaddo of Rochester, N.Y.; her brother-in-law, Sam "bomber" Scibona of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jeanette was predeceased by her husband, Michael DiRaddo, who died September 6, 1982; and her siblings.
We would like to thank her Huntington family for their care and compassion. Her Meals on Wheels ladies who visited her often and her special friend, Mary Kelleher who came weekly to brighten her day.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Jeanette at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020