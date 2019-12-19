|
Jeanette Irene Caves, 92, passed away peacefully Monday (December 16, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at an undetermined date.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the North Rose United Methodist Church, 5050 N. Main St, North Rose, NY 14516, North Rose Fire Department, PO Box 208, North Rose, NY 14516, Rose Fire Department, PO box 73 , Rose, NY 14542.
She was born July 27, 1929, in Huron, to Harold and Veda (Seager) Pierson. She married Robert Caves on June 14, 1947.
She is survived by sons Dennis (Sue), Robin (Brenda), Jon (Dawn), Todd (Swan Gie), Bradley; and her daughter, Renee (Mike), 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her daughter, Cheryl Caves; and, her brother, Donald Pierson.
The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the Wayne County Nursing Home, the North Rose Fire Department and, the Rose Fire Department.
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019