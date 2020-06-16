WAITSFIELD - Jeanne died of an extended illness on June 12, 2020 at home in Waitsfield, Vt. with her family.
To remember Jeanne as a long-time valley resident, we ask that donations be made to the local food bank in Jeanne's name. We are grateful to the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate and ongoing care given to Jeanne during her illness.
Jeanne was born and raised in Waterloo, N.Y. and attended University of Rochester, becoming a Registered Nurse working in the OR at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
In 1951 Jeanne married Al Odell and they moved to South Carolina with the Air Force. Five years later, they moved to Seneca Falls, N.Y. Jeanne was a lifelong lover of Cayuga Lake, where she spent her childhood summers. The couple raised their three children on the lake, encouraged greatly by Jeanne, they lived and enjoyed the outdoor lifestyle. The family enjoyed many activities, including sailing the lake in the summer, and skiing at Song Mountain Ski Area in the winter.
In 1971, Jeanne and Al opened and ran The Drug Store in Waitsfield, Vt. and began their next chapter in the Mad River Valley. In the valley, she skied both Sugarbush Resort and Mad River Glen continuing her love of the outdoors. Jeanne enjoyed traveling, shopping, spending time with her family, and was an avid reader.
Jeanne is survived by son, Mike Odell of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; daughter, Nancy Brouillard of Warren, Vt.; and daughter, Abby Ostler of Nashua, N.H.; granddaughters Tessa and Alexa Brouillard of Waitsfield, Vt.; granddaughter, Lindsey Rosencrans of Portland, Ore.; and grandson, Ely Ostler of Nashua, N.H.
Goodbye Jeanne, Mom, YaYa. We are all better people for having you in our lives.
Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury, Vt. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
