Jeanne Lois Shewbrooks Shah, 82, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 in Rochester, N.Y.



Private Services to be held and a family celebration of her life at a later date



Memorial gifts may be made to Lifetime Care Hospice.



Jeanne was born in Peabody, Massachusetts and was a long time resident of Seneca Falls, N.Y. where she was a graduate of Mynderse Academy in 1954. She attended Auburn Memorial Hospital and received her RN in nursing in 1957. She was a 40 year resident of Seneca Falls, N.Y., where she raised her family before moving to Burnsville, N.C., to be close to her beloved sister, Betty. She then spent her remaining years residing in Brockport, N.Y. to be closer to her family. She was an avid volunteer within her church and throughout her community in Seneca Falls and Burnsville, N.C.



Surviving her are brother, Ernest James Shewbrooks (Alice); her children Mark (Tracy) Shah, Meera (John) Suhr, and Anil Shah; 12 grandchildren Allison, Ashley, Ryan, Naomi, Alex, Ethan, Macy, Garret, Mathew, Karly, Emily and Corey; and many nieces and nephews.



Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents Edna Harms and John Shewbrooks; and sister, Elizabeth Shewbrooks Kroen.



