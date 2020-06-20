HORSEHEADS - Jeannette Ann Berretta, a spark of humor and light, was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on April 13, 1956. She died in the early morning of June 16, 2020 in her home in Horseheads, N.Y. of natural causes.
Relatives and friends are invited from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday (June 24) to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, N.Y. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing.
Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. with Fr. Christopher Linsler.
Condolences, words of comfort and a full obituary can be viewed in Jeannette's Book of memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 25, 2020.