NEWARK – Jeffery S. Tellier went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020 at the age of 58.
Friends and family are invited to call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday (August 10) at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522, where the Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. immediately following calling hours. Masks and Social Distancing will be Required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522 or East Palmyra Christian Reformed School, 2023 Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522.
Jeff was a lifetime member of the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, where he served as a Deacon, an active member of the Newark Elks Lodge 1249, where he served as an Exalted Ruler and organized countless fundraising events. He enjoyed riding his Harley, golfing, fishing, bowling, cooking and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by loving wife, Cindy; daughter, Aleia (Vance Carr) Mallette; sons Alex (Abigail Clark) Tellier, Brian (Rachel) Liberatore; mother, Joan Tellier; sisters Julie (Rex) Wray, Kim (Mark) Lockwood; brother, Kevin (Kellie) Tellier; grandchildren Zachary and Lexia Mallette; several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Jeff is predeceased by his father, Willis.
Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com